Charges

Androscoggin County

• Adam Smith, 21, of Greene, on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:46 a.m. Monday at 11 South Mountain Road, Greene.

• Christopher Cotnoir, 42, of Poland, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief, 12:37 p.m. Monday at 199 Lewiston Junction Road, Poland.

Auburn

• Chlairisse Judd, 23, of Worcester, Massachusetts, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 11:42 a.m. Monday at 260 Park St.

• Shannon Sylvester, 33, of Auburn, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 12:15 a.m. Monday on Court Street.

• Billy Monteiro, 34, transient, on outstanding warrants for receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release, 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Court Street.

• Paul Libby, 38, transient, on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 1:54 p.m. Monday at K-Mart.

• Nikia Garland, 25, transient, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:15 p.m. Monday at 550 Center St.

Lewiston

• Derek Demers, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of possession of methamphetamines, cocaine and suboxone, and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 6 p.m. Sunday on Mary Street.

• Patrick Poulin, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 51 Mary St.

• Michael Cornish, 63, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Ash and Horton streets.

• Eric Thibodeau, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1 a.m. Monday at Bartlett and Ash streets.

• Lynn Davis, 38, of Sabattus, on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:05 a.m. Monday at Main and Lincoln streets.

• Shawn Sabourin, 31, of Lewiston, of a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:08 a.m. Monday at Sabattus and Russell streets.

• Michael Peterson, 30, of Lewiston, on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing the report of a crime, 5:45 a.m. Monday at 319 Main St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Sheena L. Foster, 34, of Sabattus and Forrest R. Morse, 25, of Jay collided at 9:24 a.m. Friday on Wildwood Drive. The 2007 Chrysler owned by Foster and the 2018 Ford driven by Morse and owned by Toussaint Property Maintenance of Lewiston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Carl E. Lejonhud, 62, of Lewiston was headed east on Main Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday when he had a seizure while turning right onto Lincoln Street. Lejonhud’s vehicle drove over the median, crossed both lanes of traffic on Lincoln Street and struck a tree before crashing into parked vehicles owned by Pamela J. Marshall, 51, of Denmark and Richard M. Hudak II, 57, of Amesbury, Massachusetts. Lejonhud was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. The 2009 Jeep owned by Lejonhud and the 2011 Honda owned by Hudak were towed and the 2015 BMW owned by Marshall received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Michael T. Boyd, 63, of Wilton and Lois F. Leeman, 52, of Lewiston collided at 9:23 a.m. Sunday on Sabattus Street. The 2006 Chevrolet owned by Boyd and the 2013 Buick owned by Leeman received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Lorraine R. Fraser, 83, of Lewiston and Richard Fillion, 65, of Lewiston collided at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at East Avenue and Lisbon Street. The 2004 Toyota owned by Fraser received functional damage and the 2006 Dodge owned by Fillion received minor damage.

