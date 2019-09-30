SABATTUS — The Sabattus Rec Club Running Program is preparing for the colder months, but will still be active, and is inviting walkers/joggers, and runners of all ages and abilities to join in. The group meets at the Sabattus Mini Mall parking lot every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for free group runs. There are usually two or three different pace and distance groups, usually lasting 30-45 minutes.
These group runs have been happening for several years, and only cancel in the case of severe weather. Participants should start wearing reflective clothing, with lights suggested as the sun sets earlier. Layering is best in the colder weather.
Anyone wishing to continue their running or exercise program through the winter can join in. There is no fee.
For more info, contact Jon at 375-8105, email [email protected], or find us on our Sabattus Rec Club Running Program Facebook page.
