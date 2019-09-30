Topsham’s planning board Tuesday will review plans for a new drive-through coffee shop and a new subdivision.

A 2,500-square-foot Aroma Joe’s Coffee is proposed for 1 Second St., at the corner of Route 196 and Main Street. The business has a purchase-and-sale agreement for two parcels of land located at the site.

The Portland-based franchising businesses has more than 60 locations, mostly in New England. That includes stores in Auburn, Bath, Brunswick and Lisbon.

Stone Wall Investments LLC has submitted plans to the town’s planning office to develop a 16-lot residential subdivision on Route 196. The company has a purchase option for nearly 79 acres off Route 196 and Blueberry Lane. In that area of town, only single-family dwellings are allowed.

Blueberry Lane is about 3,000 feet from Interstate 295 via Route 196.

The board is also slated to consider plans by Brabar Inc. to remove and stockpile gravel on Trenton Place and Cathance Road.

The planning board meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the town office.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: