Firefighters respond to the Paris Elementary School in Paris after a fire was reported Tuesday morning. A.M. Sheehan/Advertiser Democrat

PARIS — First responders were at the scene of Paris Elementary School Tuesday morning after a fire was reported at the school.

The students had been successfully evacuated to the high school where they will remain for the day, according to the district office, and firefighters were at the scene at 9:45 a.m. Smoke was reported, but no flames were visible from the outside.

This story will be updated.

