LEWISTON — Four months ago, Grand Rounds announced it would double its Lewiston workforce this year to 200 employees.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco-based company showed off where they’ll work: A 46,900-square-foot renovated space in Bates Mill No. 1. Officials also announced they’ll be growing to more than 200 workers by the end of 2019.

“I remember all too well, decades ago, the spindles flying through these walls and the looms busy 24 hours a day, making such iconic products as the George Washington bedspreads and other wonderful Maine brands, and then for decades, too many decades, these buildings have been vacant,” said Gov. Janet Mills, standing in the mill’s atrium Tuesday morning. “Now being reinvigorated by a company such as this, I am so pleased to be here, to help welcome the expansion of Grand Rounds.”

Grand Rounds works with large employers helping nearly 5 million employees navigate their health care needs, matching them with doctors and advocating on their behalf.

Danielle Snow, the company’s senior vice president of patient care, is a Lewiston native who first interested the company in expanding here. She said it currently has 148 employees and expects to grow beyond 200 by the end of the year.

“This (new space) will allow us to continue our growth and allow us to expand up to 400 employees here,” she said, drawing applause. “As a Maine native and Maine girl, I have to tell you I am very excited to see our company continuing to grow and be successful here in Maine, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the Lewiston-Auburn community, from the state government, from the education system.”

Grand Rounds opened its Lewiston doors in August 2016 to serve the East Coast market and is already in Bates Mill No. 6, in a 22,150-square-foot renovated space.

Company officials are hoping to spread out into the new space in early 2020. Developer Tom Platz’s $3.2 million project updating Mill 1 got underway there last summer.

Walking the construction site after the formal announcement, Platz said Grand Rounds will occupy the entire fourth floor.

“They’re not only wonderful tenants, they’re a wonderful business for this town,” he said. “They’ve been great to work with.”

