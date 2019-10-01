LISBON — Town officials are weighing the future prospects of a four-acre waterfront site, now that an environmental assessment has deemed the property clean and reusable for certain types of development.

The former Worumbo woolen mill on the banks of the Androscoggin River occupied the site 1 Canal St. from 1920 to 2016 when it was destroyed in one of Maine’s largest industrial fires. Remnants of asbestos and solid waste still contaminate the area, which needs to be fenced off to restrict public access, according to the site assessment done by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In findings presented to the Town Council on Sept. 17, Charles Springer, the federal Brownfields program project manager who did the assessment, declared the property could be rehabilitated. He said the town can obtain a certificate for development of the property that would “contain a covenant that it not be used for residential but could be used for other things,” according to the council meeting minutes.

At Tuesday evening’s Town Council meeting Lisbon Development Committee Chairman Scott Hall said the committee has initially recommended that the property be turned into a multiuse green space to be used for additional parking during large events and be a prime location for farmers’ markets or similar events.

However, some councilors were skeptical of using such a large waterfront site simply for green space, saying such an idea might instead be an initial phase that evolved into larger development, if there was interest.

“I don’t know if green space would be the final version,” Councilor Allen Ward said. The site has “limited development potential, but if something comes along that works within that scope, I don’t want to tie our hands.”

Councilor Norman Albert said the town should get estimates from contractors on fully remediating the site and, based on that, explore the site’s full potential. A green space is “low on my list of things I would want to see there.”

Councilors directed town officials to get bids to erect a temporary fence around the site with the remaining Brownfields money.

The EPA’s Brownfields program provides grants and technical assistance to communities, states, tribes and others to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.

Councilors also urged the Public Works Department to look into bids for site cleanup.

“It’s a diamond in the rough,” Hall said in response to the councilors, agreeing that the site has multiple potential uses.

