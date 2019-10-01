FARMINGTON — Eva Stevens netted a brace to help lead the Mt. Blue field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Lewiston on Tuesday.

Molly Harmon and Madison Bard also scored for the Cougars.

Cecilia Landry saved eight shots for Lewiston, and Brooke Bolduc did likewise for Mt. Blue.

Lake Region 2, Poland 0

POLAND — Julia Murch and Delaney Merserve scored goals as the visiting Lakers (7-2) beat the Knights (5-4).

Poland goalkeeper Ashton Sturtevant made nine saves.

Leavitt 2, Mt. View 0

TURNER — Ava Gagnon scored twice in the second half for Leavitt in its 2-0 field hockey victory over Mt. View on Tuesday.

Gagnon’s goals were assisted by Ginny Twitchell and Kayla Leclerc.

Mt. View’s Thurston Illingsworth saved six shots, and Leavitt’s Paige DeMascio stopped one.

Skowhegan 7, Edward Little 0

SKOWHEGAN — Emily Reichenbach scored three goals to lead Skowhegan to a victory over the Red Eddies on Tuesday.

Bhreagh Kennedy had two goals and an assist, while Brooklyn Hubbard and Samantha Thebarge each added goals for Skowhegan (8-0).

Emma Dionne had 26 saves for Edward Little (1-8-1).

St. Dom’s 5, NYA 2

YARMOUTH — Skye Rogers and Julieanne Cook scored two goals apiece as the Saints (8-2) defeated the Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday.

Katie Larson and Brynn McKenney scored for NYA (3-6), each off a fast break, and Eliza Tod made 39 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Mt. Abram 7, Spruce Mountain 1

STRONG — Mt. Abram scored all of its goals in the first half in a 7-1 boys soccer win over Spruce Mountain on Tuesday.

Kenyon Pillsbury scored twice to lead all scorers in the game. Other Mt. Abram scorers were Evan Allen, Cam Walters, Kaden Pillsbury, Tyson Hill and Nate Luce.

Cameron Cain scored the lone goal for the Phoenix. Goalie Jacob Bryant saved eight shots in the loss.

Winthrop 8, Mountain Valley 0

WINTHROP — Winthrop controlled Tuesday’s game from start to finish and defeated Mountain Valley 8-0 in KVAC boys soccer play.

Rowen Boebel-Bain scored a hat trick and Iker Penniman scored a brace for Winthrop. Kjaegaard Andreas, Colby Emery and Sam Fuller each scored a goal.

Caleb Frisbie saved eight shots for the Falcons, while Jake Smith stopped four for the Eagles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Freeport 7, Poland 0

FREEPORT — Catriona Gould scored three goals, Rachel Wall had two goals and Tia Peterson and Tara Migliaccio added one as the Falcons (8-1) beat the Knights (1-8) on Tuesday.

Sophie Vallee made 15 saves for Poland.

Maranacook 1, Leavitt 0

READFIELD — Addie Watson’s 28th-minute goal was all the Black Bears needed to earn the win in a game shortened 15 minutes by thunder and lightning. Following a 45-minute delay, the game was declared official.

Skyeler Webb made seven saves to earn the shutout for unbeaten Maranacook (6-0-2).

Abby Varney made 17 saves for Leavitt (2-6-0).

Sacopee Valley 3, St. Dom’s 2

HIRAM — Sacopee Valley (6-1-2) scored on a couple of penalty kicks to beat visiting St. Dom’s (1-6-1).

Lakyn Hink scored twice, one from the penalty spot, and Cassidy Day added another after a foul in the box for the Hawks.

Natalie Brocke and Emily Wallingford scored for the Saints.

