SABATTUS — The Board of Selectmen said goodbye Tuesday night to Gary LaBonte, the town’s longtime Public Works director.

LaBonte retired this week after 22 years of service.

“What a privilege it has been to work with Gary,” Town Manager Anthony Ward said. “As a town, we could not be more fortunate to have someone like Gary work for us, with us.”

Mark Duquette, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, thanked LaBonte for serving the town.

“You will be sorely missed in this town as an employee,” Duquette said.

LaBonte said retired life is “so far, so good.”

In other matters, the board approved spending $72,280 on snowplowing equipment.

The board also approved a bid of $11.50 per cubic yard of winter sand from Country Fare Inc. of Bowdoin.

Ward announced the town’s portable speed limit sign was recently vandalized. He said the damage and equipment stolen from the electronic sign total almost $4,000.

“We’re insured,” Selectman Connie Castonguay said, “but it’s still unfortunate.”

