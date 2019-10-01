100 years ago: 1919

With President Wilson’s condition showing steady improvement, those tending him were concerned today in preventing any exertion which might cause a relapse. Although it was thought likely that the president would be permitted to give a small portion of each day to pressing official business, most of the time is to be spent with his family at the White House or motoring.

50 years ago: 1969

The Lewiston High School cheerleaders are planning a jam session tonight at the school gymnasium in which several local vocal and instrumental groups will participate. Planning the event, which will begin at 7:30, are Jane Gagnier, Nancy Marquis, Jeannie Kantauskie, Judy Wade, Donna Gilbert, Linda Leclair, Lynn Blackwood, Susan Ouellette, Jane Pruneau and Wendy Chicoine, who is the mascot. The proceeds will be used to purchase equipment needed by the cheerleaders.

25 years ago: 1994

The 144th annual Fryeburg Fair begins its eight-day run Sunday. This year, as in the past, the fairgrounds will be filled with exhibits, livestock entertainment and a wide variety of activities. New this year are sheep and pony complexes that feature greater spectator areas. Also this year, the rear walk-in gate restrooms have been expanded to include baby changing stations, nursing stations, and showers. Near the new facilities is the first aid station. Performers will provide entertainment on a newly constructed stage at Waterwheel Park. Entertainment throughout the week will include Tony Boffa, the Ten Piece Band, The Vogues and the popular country music singer Juice Newton will perform. A tribute to the Beatles is on tap, as is a Nashville recording with Ricky Lynn Gregg as well as John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band on the weekend.

