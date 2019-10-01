LEWISTON – James “Jim” Bossie, 74, of Turner peacefully passed away on Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 at CMMC, following a long illness surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 9, 1945 in Skowhegan, the son of Wallace and Estelle (Lagasse) Bossie.

He graduated from Bingham High School, and joined the U.S. Army in 1964. He was assigned to a tour of duty in South Korea as an assembly and service technician of nuclear missiles at a missile base there, and after completing that assignment, he went on to the same duties of servicing underground nuclear missiles that surrounded Washington, D.C.

He worked for 25 years at Tambrands Inc. of Auburn before retiring, and from there he devoted himself to volunteering for years at numerous agencies in the area, those being the Abused Women’s Advocacy Project (AWAP); Seniors Plus; First Call / United Way; the Lewiston Police Dept., and his most treasured of duties was being a hospice volunteer for Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice of which he served for over 10 years. He truly loved giving comfort to his patients in their last weeks, days, and hours.

Jim was a hard worker, dedicated, and loved to spend time with family. In 2002, he married his soulmate, Rachel, with whom he enjoyed spending time with and taking many trips to the ocean, Old Orchard Beach, Ocean Point and other trips to Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls. Jim was a loving husband and devoted father and stepfather. After a move in 2015 to Bear Pond in Turner, he continued to cherish visits from family and friends and enjoyed many special moments by the lake. He loved family get-togethers and took pride in his cooking specialties and barbecues. His hobbies included woodworking, reading and traveling; he was an avid movie and history buff, and enjoyed listening to 50s and 60s music.

Jim was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and St. Philip Church in Auburn. His faith was at the core of his life.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rachel of Turner; two sons, Shawn Bossie and his wife Melissa of Harrison, and Brian Bossie and his wife Tina of Florida; and three stepchildren, Michael Albert of Lewiston, Denise Bernier and her husband Jean of Sabattus, and Andre Albert of Litchfield; sister-in-law, Therese Lafrance and her husband Roland of Augusta, brother-in-law, Peter Poulin and his wife Sue of Lewiston; grandchildren, Abby, Benjamin, Madison, Regan and Brandon; his brother, Robert and his wife Mary of Clinton, Donald and his lifelong companion, Kerry O’Connor of Las Vegas, sisters, Betty Goody and her husband Ronald of Adrian, Mich.; Richard MacIver, brother-in-law, of Virginia.

He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Estelle Bossie; his sister, Pauline MacIver and brothers, Roland, Roger, and Wallace Jr.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Wall and Dr. McArdle as well as the staff and nurses at Central Maine Medical Center.

Condolences may be shared with Jim’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road, in Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

