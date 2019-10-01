AUBURN – Linda Mae Turner Roman, 76, passed away to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2019 at Clover Manor. Born Nov. 18, 1942 in Lewiston, the daughter of Reginald and Martha (Caldwell) Turner.

She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1961, attended Nyack Missionary College in New York and graduated from University of Maine, Orono in 1966.

Linda devoted her life to teaching and the Lord. Her exceptional teaching career lasted 40 years and spanned from New Jersey to Maine. Her teaching expertise was special ed, gifted and talented including Grades 1-12 and Christian Ministries. She was a creative teacher making the subjects of math, history, science, music, literature and English come to life for her students. Linda helped to start Bethel Christian Academy in Portsmouth, N.H., she spent the last 18 years of her career teaching at Sherwood Heights in Auburn. While at Sherwood Heights, Linda hosted a young Japanese woman, “Mizzy” who helped with young students. Many of Linda’s former students kept in touch with her throughout the years. She had a successful Christian Radio program serving her Lord and Savior from Talk and Trade to Family Talk. A highlight of her career was broadcasting from Bethlehem, Israel to Portsmouth, N.H. The greatest joy of her life was her family and her dog Minnie Mae and traveling to Europe, Asia, Africa and Canada and spending time during the summers at Bailey Island and Friendship.

Linda is survived by her only daughter, Shalimar Roman; grandchildren, Sean Sabine and wife Dasha, Shayla Mae Sabine, Cameron Gilbert and Talon Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Ahlaina -Mae and Anthony; brothers, Bob Turner and wife Gail, John Turner and wife Suzanne of Auburn and Daniel Turner and wife Fern of Wisconsin, sisters, Marianne Ireland of Cumberland and Cheryl Marquis and husband Larry of Turner.

The family of Linda Roman wishes to thank Clover Manor and Beacon Hospice. Memorial Church Service at Pathway Vineyard, 9 Foss Rd., Lewiston, Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private Graveside Service at Gracelawn Memoral Park.

Condolences may be shared on the guestbook at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to

Woman’s Literary Union,

19 Elm St.

Auburn, ME 04210

or the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous

Next »