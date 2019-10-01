5:00 p.m. Workshop – Personnel Policy
Oxford Board of Selectmen
October 3, 2019
6:00 p.m.
AGENDA
-Call to Order and Flag Salute
Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
-Action on Minutes – Action on minutes dated Sept. 19, 2019.
– Adjustments to Agenda – To increase the municipal agent fees as new state law allows from $3 to $5 for renewals and from $4 to $6 for new registrations.
– Public Comments – Please state your name and town that you are from for the record
– Old Business
New Business
– Discussion and decision to accept the bid from Atlantic Recycling Equipment, LLC in the amount of $40,400.00 for the Compactor Bid as quoted.
– Discussion and decision to accept the bid from KNL Holdings, LLC in the amount of $68,592.00 for transfer trailer
– To accept a donation for DARE account from Pamela Lovely in the amount of $146.93 #85-01-85-79.
– To accept a toll booth fundraiser for the Warrior Sports Club, a 501c3 non-profit club for teens.
Discussion on direct deposit policy
To increase the municipal agent fees as new state law allows from $3 to $5 for renewals and from $4 to $6 for new registrations.
– PL 2019, Chapter 255 (LD 917), “An Act Increasing Municipal Agent Fees for Motor Vehicle Registrations.”
This law allows municipal agents to charge higher service fees for registrations for motor vehicles, from $3 to $5 for renewals and from $4 to $6 for new registrations.
Town Manager’s Report
Selectmen Items
Sign Warrants
– Warrants M/V #40, P/R #41, A/P #42, M/V #43, P/R #44 and A/P #45
Executive Session: Selectmen enter in Executive Session with the Town Manager and Town Attorney for the purpose of discussing labor contract proposals where premature disclosure of the information would prejudice the position of the Town pursuant to Title 1, Section 405(6) D.
Adjournment
