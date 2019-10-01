Town of Oxford
Planning Board Meeting
Oct. 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Agenda
1.  Call to Order:
2.  Action on Minutes: Minutes of July 11, 2019 and Aug 8, 2019 minutes
3. New Business
   A) Sept. 12 meeting was canceled due to no quorum
   B) Shoreland Zoning application
         a) Scott Ferland, Camp 30% expansion, plan review U30 lot 2, 218 Caldwell Lane
   C). Site Plan Reviews
   D). Subdivision Application
         a) Tom Kennison for A-1 Properties LLC, R02/037B Sub-division preliminary meeting Robinson Hill Road
4. Updates on Ordinances
5.  Old Business
6.  Upcoming dates – Nov. 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
7.  Adjournment

