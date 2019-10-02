AUBURN — The following indictments were recently handed up by an Androscoggin County grand jury.

Jeffrey K. Adams, 45, 147 Riverside Drive, Apt. 3, Lewiston, two counts aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, criminal forfeiture on May 21.

Jennifer Albert, 39, 187 Bartlett St., Apt. 2, theft by unauthorized taking on June 17.

Tammy Bass, 47, 8 Church St., Oakland, failure to appear on May 24.

Seth N. Billings, 29, 5 Acadia Ave., Apt. 2, receiving stolen property on May 30.

Michael L. Blanchette, 40, 263 Main St., Bangor, assault on June 24.

Joseph H. Carter, 52, transient, unauthorized use of property, operating after suspension on June 24.

Scott Catlin, 31, 119 Oak Hill Road, Wales, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon , domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated assault on May 15.

Joshua Chabot, 23, 1968 Lisbon St., Lewiston, operating after revocation, criminal operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, operating an unregistered vehicle on June 7.

Guy C. Childs Jr., 44, 37 Parker Way, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking on June 4.

Desiree Coffin, 27, 67 Elm St., Apt. D, South Portland, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on May 13.

Deven A. Coy, 33, transient, theft by unauthorized taking, burglary of a motor vehicle, violation of condition of release on May 30.

Deven A. Coy, 33, transient, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release on May 27.

Demetrius Davenport, 31, 14 High St., Auburn, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest on June 4.

Demetrius Davenport, 31, 14 High St., Auburn, violating condition of release on July 7.

Lee W. Davis, 54, 144 Bates St., Apt. 7, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on June 11.

Aaren Dewitt-Villani, 21, 988 Maine St., Poland, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief on June 16.

Gary Doiron, 56, 187 Bartlett St., #2, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release on May 21.

Michael R. Eaton, 34, 6 Booker St., Lisbon Falls, violation of condition of release on July 18.

Nicholas B. Fecteau, 34, 185 Main St., Apt. 2, Auburn, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on May 21, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on March 29.

Lucas O. Foster, 38, 606 River Road, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on July 6.

Bruce A. Fournier, 43, 91 Minot Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on April 3, violation of condition of release, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on April 2.

Brandon Gibb, 28, 16 Myrtle St., Westbrook, domestic violence assault on July 5.

Jessica L. Hart, 29, 12 River St., Apt. 8, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault on May 11.

Gage Henry, 20, 30 Nichols St., Apt. 2F, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on May 11.

Jeremy Hilts, 35, 62 Oak St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking on May 14.

Michelle E. Hlister, 47, 68 Long Beach Road, Sabattus, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking on March 27.

Baron Holmes, 32, 24 Elm St., Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, refusing to submit to arrest, receiving stolen property on May 17.

Gregory S. Holmgaard, 44, 204 East Ave., Lewiston, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on Dec. 20, 2018, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on Jan. 4.

Noor Hussein, 24, 125 Rideout Ave., Lewiston, two counts unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on Oct. 17, 2018.

Michael D. Iannotti, 41, 12 Turcotte Road, Sabattus, domestic violence assault on May 25.

Luke Johnson, 42, 15 Harvest Lane, Lewiston, attempted gross sexual assault on May 13, solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act on May 11 and 14, dissemination of obscene matter to minors, May 3 and 14.

Chelsey Lavertu, 19, 315 Ahonen Road, Otisfield, burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal mischief on March 27.

Paul N. Libby, 38, 570 Paris Hill Road, Buckfield, theft by unauthorized taking on June 14.

Jamie W. Luce, 46, 97 Newbury St., Apt. 5, Auburn, two counts failure to appear on May 24, 29.

Sebastian Moody-Dabney, 28, 99 Knox St., Lewiston, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on May 31.

Nicholas S. Morrow, 31, 59 Northern Ave. Heights, Apt. 5, Auburn, operating after revocation, driving to endanger, failure to stop for an officer, leaving scene of an accident involving property damage, refusing to submit to arrest on June 21.

Todd Northrop, 44, 66 South Hatch Hill Road, Greene, criminal operating under the influence, operating after suspension, operating with a suspended registration on July 7.

Derek L. Proctor, 31, 23 Bush Road, Leeds, receiving stolen property on May 30.

Nicholas A. Robbins, 30, 98 Taft Ave., Auburn, trafficking in prison contraband, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on June 13.

Lawrence E. Robinson, 48, 110 Torrey Road, Poland, 17 counts possession of sexually explicit materials on Feb. 26.

Elizabeth D. Rose, 41, transient, domestic violence assault on May 10.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 33, 6 Laurier St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on June 3 and 4, theft by deception on June 3 and 4.

William R. Sutton Jr. 19, 96 Birch St., Lewiston, burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal mischief on March 27.

Richard E. Tayman Jr., 46, 99 Riverside Drive, Auburn, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture on May 15.

Jimmy D. Trotter, 39, 26 Horton St., Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release, criminal forfeiture on May 22.

Travis R. Young, 47, 62 Oak St., Lewiston, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking on May 14.

