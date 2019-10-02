AUBURN—The following indictments were recently handed up by an Androscoggin County grand jury:

Giselle E. Abreau, 35, 53 Shawmut St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release on March 17.

Michael Alexander, 63, 175 Snell Hill Road, Turner, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on June 19.

Nathanial L. Baril, 33, 45 Ridgewood Ave., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release on June 16.

Caitlyn Beale, 25, 248 Turner St., Apt. 3, Auburn, operating after revocation on June 21.

Leonor G. Blake, 38, transient, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release on May 20.

Matthew A. Blake, 37, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on May 20.

Joseph S. Boothby, 29, 69 Butler Hill Road, Livermore, two counts unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on June 3, 19.

Nicki Lynn Brooks, 32, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on June 24.

Nicki Lynn Brooks, 32, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on July 7.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on June 3.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on July 19.

Karissa J. Bryant, 24, 165 Cottage St., Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, two counts violation of condition of release on July 19.

James K. Carver, 36, transient, theft by unauthorized taking, burglary of a motor vehicle, violation of condition of release on July 24.

Curtis Chisholm, 44, 210 Ash St., Apt. 3, reckless conduct with a firearm on May 31.

Bryan Danse, 38, 129 Pinewoods Road, Lisbon, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, obstructing report of crime or injury, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, domestic violence assault on Feb. 23.

John J. Dewar, 53, 2 School St., Lisbon, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture on May 13.

James A. Dunlop Jr., 34, 28 Bartlett St., 2nd floor, trafficking in prison contraband on July 16.

Ivan S. Felder, 49, 14 Melody Lane, Center Conway, N.H., aggravated assault, domestic violence assault on April 14.

Brandon S. Flagg, 30, 446 Main St. Apt. 25, Jay, five counts unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on May 21 and 28 and June 21, three counts of violation of condition of release on May 21 and 28, June 21.

