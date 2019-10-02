JAY — When Mary Young learned of a nutrition club in Augusta that augmented her family’s already healthy eating lifestyle, she wanted to bring something similar to her community.

She and her husband, Joe Young Sr began searching for a location in March. Their business, Blue Line Nutrition opened last month in the Jay Plaza next to Touch of Class Too.

Mary Young said her husband has been in law enforcement for several years. Through that, they came up with the name Blue Line Nutrition.

“It allowed us to show support for all law enforcement as well,” she said. “I went to 207 Nutrition when they opened. I heard about it through friends.

“I fell in love with them. They helped us get that much further personally (with our healthy eating). We didn’t have anything like this in our area and the 207 owners were looking for some partners.”

Young said it’s been nothing but positive.

“One of the best reasons, we’re able to give back to the community. It gives our community another option,” she said.

A smorgasbord of tea and shakes are available daily. There are other specials not listed, such as pumpkin roll and pumpkin turtle cheesecake for fall and Patriot tea for football season.

Young said 207 provided her with their recipes and she is working on new ones.

“We’re part of their team. You will find a very similar menu. We offer both shakes and teas,” she said.

Iced coffees, a kid’s menu and other options are also available.

Josie Metivier of Canton had visited several times.

“I loved the coffee,” she said.

Blue Line Nutrition is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Sunday.

For the current menu, seasonal specials and more information visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BlueLineNutritionJay.

