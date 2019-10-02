AUBURN — The West Auburn Congregational Church ninth annual Fall Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be local vendors with crafts, a bake sale.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include quiches, chicken salad sandwiches, peanut butter and apple jelly sandwiches, Waldorf salad, broccoli slaw salad, homemade applesauce, juice, coffee and water. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children 5 to 12.
The proceeds of the fair will help fund the renovations project of the steeple.
