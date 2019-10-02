WATERFORD — Police on Wednesday said input from the public helped them track down the driver of a car that hit a school bus on Mill Hill Road earlier in the day.

Just before 8 a.m., it was reported that the driver of a gray Pontiac sedan fled the scene after striking a the bus near Camp Waziyatah.

According to Maine State Police, the sedan was last seen driving south on Route 35, also known as Waterford Road. According to a photo released by the Maine State Police, the sedan has significant front-end damage.

There were three children on the bus at the time, police said, but none were hurt. The bus driver was examined as a precaution, but did not suffer significant injuries.

In a Facebook post immediately after the crash, police asked anyone with information about the wreck to contact investigators. By 4 p.m., police had identified a suspect.

“Thanks to the public’s help,” the state police update read, “the vehicle involved in the bus crash this morning has been identified. Charges are pending further investigation.”

Police did not identify the driver Wednesday night while the investigation continued.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: