Gail Saviello Memorial Tennis Tournament Winners were left to right in the photo : Pete Hardy, Bob Cavaliere, Paul Fellman and Brad Dearden.
Submitted Photo

WILTON — The annual Gail Saviello Memorial Tennis Tournament was held on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Wilton. Proceeds from the tournament sponsored by the Tyngtown Club go to the upkeep of the Academy Hill clay courts and Wilton Public Library. Winners were Pete Hardy, Bob Cavaliere, Paul Fellman and Brad Dearden.

