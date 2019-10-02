LIVERMORE — By 12:15 p.m. a line was already forming outside Spruce Mountain Primary School as grandparents waited for the start of a Grandparents’ Day program.

After dropping off some treats, Tanya Nadeau of Jay left the building to get in line.

“I should have stayed inside,” she laughed on seeing the length of the line. “Last year we were down by the road waiting to get in.”

Title 1 Literature Specialist Julie Bolduc was in the gym waiting to give assistance to grandparents needing to find their children’s classrooms.

“It’s a wonderful turnout,” she said. “Last year the gym was packed shoulder to shoulder.”

A student waiting nearby was heard to say, “Grandparents are surrounding the school!”

Principal Kevin Harrington said the grandparents were all chit-chatting together while waiting.

“It’s a nice time for them,” he added.

One grandparent was heard to say she traveled three hours to get there.

“I told my husband it will be a nice ride today,” she said.

Most of the grandparents were able to make their way into the gym to hear Harrington explain how the afternoon was planned. Visitors could visit their grandchild(ren)’s room, have a tour of the school, check out the playground and return to the gym for a snack.

Several grandparents waited in the hallway. Some were seen entering the building as the larger group went in search of their loved one(s).

Terri and James Irish of Carthage were greeted with hugs from granddaughter Morgan Coffin of Livermore in Sarah Hubbard’s Kindergarten class. It was their first visit during Grandparents’ Day. They didn’t stay long as they needed to find the classroom of Morgan’s twin.

In Tabbatha Cushman’s Kindergarten class Donny and Cindy Proctor of Weld were there with their daughter Cassie Lewis of Livermore. Brooke Lewis excitedly gave her grandmother a smile and hug.

In classrooms up and down the hall, students showed off their work or introduced friends to their guests.

Smiles, hugs and a few tears were shed along the way.

