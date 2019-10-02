I just finished reading “The Little Paris Bookshop” (Nina George). The main character owns a “barge bookstore.” Upon reading a love letter from the past, he sets out on his barge to sail down the Seine in search of his lost love. Along the way he dispenses wisdom and books and acquires two companion travelers. One traveler is a culinary artist who one day expresses that we have to “taste a country’s soul to understand it and to grasp its people.”

One of the magnificent showings of how Farmington, a community steeped in agriculture and general love and appreciation of local nourishment, showed strength and bonding was through the sharing of food. So much food was donated to the Fire Department immediately after the explosion that rocked the Farmington community, donations were channeled through the United Way of the Tri-Valley. Since then the American Legion has organized Sunday dinners for the local firemen, as well as for displaced individuals and helpers. The community has been asked to sponsor a dinner, or contribute vegetables and desserts.

Four days after the explosion, Megan Brown delivered a collection of Meg’s Sweets assorted treats to the fire department. Some had been specially ordered. Some were donated from her own kind, generous heart. They were neatly and lovingly boxed, expressing through baking, love, and support for those suffering.

Jessica Clouser, the owner of Clouser’s Cakes N’Bakes, showed support by collecting donations at her Farmington Fair booth. Each day there was a special cupcake in recognition of the fire department. On “red day,” red confectionary glitter adorned each cupcake.

This is when, in the face of tragedy, you come to know the richness of a soul’s community. Our community’s soul could be tasted in each bite. Those who were suffering felt loved, cared for, and not forgotten.

