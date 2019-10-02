LEWISTON — For the second time, developer Louis Ouellette is facing the same outcome for his Webster Street property.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to deny Ouellette a contract rezoning request for a proposed 25-unit apartment complex for residents 55 and older, roughly two years after the city denied his initial request for a slightly larger project.

Both times, neighborhood residents have been vocally opposed to the project, leading officials to vote down the proposal. Councilors passed around an informal petition Tuesday that had been signed by 160 Lewiston residents.

Ouellette’s application was to conditionally rezone the property at 209 Webster St. from the neighborhood conservation A district to the office residential district, which allows multifamily housing. Ouellette also owns 151 and 153 East Ave., which are in the office residential district. The most recent proposal lowered the number of units from 30 to 25 and reduced the proposed height of the apartment building from 43 feet to 35 feet.

Neighbors who have been vocal during the Planning Board process also came out Tuesday to oppose the project. They argued that the apartment units on a small slice of land would alter the area’s residential character. While the Planning Board voted 6-1 to recommend the council approve the rezoning, councilors honed in on the amount of neighborhood opposition.

“Given the project I really don’t see a difference between now and last time,” said Councilor Zack Pettengill. “There was a pretty clear consensus from neighborhood last time.”

In 2017, the council voted 4-3 against the rezoning after a two-hour meeting attended by dozens of neighbors.

Ouellette told the council Tuesday that if the project was voted down, he’d likely come back with a proposal to build 12 single-family homes on the combined parcels, which would be allowed under the zoning.

“There’s going to be less greenery if I build 12 houses,” he said.

Ouellette said he didn’t do that after the 2017 effort because he’s “passionate about senior housing.” Many officials agreed Tuesday that housing for seniors is sorely needed and often overlooked, but argued the location is not the right fit.

Ouellette has already built a six-unit senior housing project connected to the property on East Avenue.

Pauline Gudas, chairwoman of the Planning Board, urged the council to approve the request. She said the previous concern over three-story buildings was reduced to two, and reminded councilors that the proposal was not for assisted living.

“These are apartments. Not all people over 55 want to live downtown,” she said, adding that Ouellette was privately financing the project, not asking the city to create a tax-increment financing district. “The city would be foolish to throw away this opportunity for nice housing for people over 55.”

Diane Desrosiers, who circulated the petition, asked councilors to vote no based on the amount of resident feedback.

Councilor Michael Lajoie said he had issues with residents listed on the petition who didn’t live in the immediate neighborhood, but said there was plenty of other evidence that the neighborhood was concerned.

“I’m fighting myself as to what direction to go,” he said. “ts this time, I’m more comfortable voting no.”

Councilor Jim Lysen said there is “clearly” a need for senior housing, but that the “question is whether this is the place. I’m troubled by how opposed the neighborhood is.”

