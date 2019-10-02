100 years ago: 1919

The historical sketch of the City of Auburn, delivered at the semi-centennial of the city, Sept. 12, is being printed under the auspices of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.

50 years ago: 1969

The Troop and Pack 101 combined Boy Scout/Cub Scout group will feature safety flares for automobiles in their annual fund drive, which will begin Thursday night. Cubmaster Patrick Whirley of Pack is in charge of the project, aimed at raising money for uniforms, books and equipment. for the Scouts. The flares, which burn for 15 minutes, are designed to be used around cars stopped on the highway, are likely to become required equipment in the near future. The Scouts will be selling the safety devices in packages of three at gas stations and door-to-door.

25 years ago: 1994

The Woman’s Hospital Association at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is holding a Harvest Moon Dance on Oct. 15 from 7:30 to 11 pm at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston. Chairpersons for the event are Sandra Anthoine, Beth Emerson and Lois Marden. Nick Knowlton will be the disc jockey and hors d’oeuvres will be served. There will be a cash bar, raffles and giveaways throughout the evening. Tickets may be purchased at the CMMC gift shop or the CMMC WHA office. Proceeds will benefit the WHA at CMMC.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

