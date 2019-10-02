FARMINGTON – Anita Maude Thomas, 83, of Farmington, died early Saturday morning, Sept. 28, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born in Vienna, Sept. 5, 1936, a daughter of Leo E. and Ivy M. (Woodcock) Berry. On Dec. 27, 1953, she married Bernard Thomas. He died in April of 2009. Mrs. Thomas worked at several area restaurants over the years and she enjoyed doing crafts and playing Bingo.
She is survived by sons, Roger of Chesterville and Arthur and Barry, both of Farmington, daughters, Bonnie Oliver and her husband, Don of Chesterville, Mary Lou Bachelder and her husband, Cyrus of Avon, and Donna Thomas of Cape Coral, Fla.; brothers, Frank Berry of Vienna and Richard Berry of Bangor, sister, Barbara Richards of Peru; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Eugene Thomas in 2006.
Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will be at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.
Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be considered to the
Franklin County Animal Shelter
550 Industry Road
Farmington, ME 04938
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
McDonald’s helps local employee earn diploma
-
Obituaries
Obituary: James W. Hunnewell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anita Maude Thomas
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert S. Hatch Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Socorro Aparicio de Barajas