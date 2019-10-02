LEWISTON – Socorro Aparicio de Barajas of 77 Summer St., passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Socorro was born in Chalchihuites, Zacatecas, Mexico on May 26, 1928, the daughter of Estevan Aparicio Pérez and María Luz Canales de Aparicio, one of 12 children.

Socorro married Pablo Barajas on March 25, 1947 in Chalchihuites. They immigrated to Lewiston in 1972. She dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Socorro is survived by her children, Irene Duncan, Felix, Dolores Cortes, Rafael and his wife Linda, Pablo and his partner Carol, Miguel and his partner Michelle, Arturo and his wife Denise, Maria Beaudoin and her husband Ronald, Martin and his wife Linda, Juan and his wife Susan; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; and eight of her siblings.

Special thanks to family and friends who have shown their support and love to the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Socorro’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, October 4 in the lower Chapel of the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul.

Graveside committal prayers to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Lewiston.

