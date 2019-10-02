State and local police officers converged on a home in Stockton Springs Wednesday evening but the man they were looking for was not there.
Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said he was unable to provide any additional details regarding the man’s identity or why police were looking for him.
‘The person they were looking for was not there,” McCausland said, adding that the home police targeted was located on Cape Jellison Road.
A reporter for News Center Maine (WCSH-TV) who was on the scene tweeted that Maine State Police, deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, the Stockton Springs rescue team, and a police K-9 unit responded.
McCausland said he should be able to provide more information about the case Thursday.
