Arrests

Lewiston

• Tyson Nichols, 24, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, Tuesday at Montello Street and Central Avenue.

• Keyana Pontoo, 27, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for probation revocation and violating conditions of release, Tuesday at Walnut and Howard streets.

• Dovon Drake, 53, transient, on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release, Tuesday on Bartlett Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Kayla C. Walker, 17, of Lewiston was backing into a parking lot at IHOP on Subaru Drive at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday and struck a parked vehicle owned by Stephen J. Cronce, 39, of Norway. The 2012 Dodge driven by Walker and owned by Duane E. Walker of Sabattus received minor damage; the 2016 Honda owned by Cronce received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Daniel W. Bisbee, 34, of Auburn and Jean Hall, 52, of Poland collided at 5:28 p.m. Sunday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2014 Chevrolet owned by Bisbee and the 2019 Kia owned by Hall were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Alethea S. Cavanaugh, 42, of Lewiston and one driven by Joshua M. Tracy, 29, of Norway collided at 8:27 a.m. Monday at Hampshire and Union streets, causing Cavanaugh’s vehicle to hit one driven by David J. Roy, 28, of Auburn. The 2007 Chevrolet owned by Cavanaugh was towed, while the 1999 Peterbuilt truck driven by Tracy and owned by Jim’s Auto Sales in Auburn and the 2014 Toyota owned by Roy received minor damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Keith B. Caouette, 37, of Lewiston struck a vehicle stopped in the parking lot of FX Marcotte on Lincoln Street by Donald L. Roy, 53, of Lewiston at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. The 2019 Dodge driven by Caouette and owned by the City of Lewiston and the 2001 Dodge owned by Roy received functional damage.

