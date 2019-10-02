DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Aug. 30, I was at a Sea Dogs game in Portland and left my purse hanging in a bathroom stall. Later, when I went to put something back into my purse, I realized it was gone. I ran back to the ladies’ room and it was no longer there. I went to the box office and found that a wonderful woman had turned in my purse. All cash, credit cards and everything else was safe inside.

I’m so grateful for this honest person. Although this happened in August, I’m still thinking about her and am so humbled by this experience. If anyone in Sun Spots Land did this kind deed, or know who did, please know how much it meant to me.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The United New Auburn Association is asking for our community helpers to join us for our 9th Annual Hello-Ween event on Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. Last year, we had more than 600 costumed participants visit participating New Auburn businesses and the Boys & Girls Club Haunted House.

We will have an organizational meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Rolly’s Diner at 6 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help with games and donations of candy and game prizes. We’re encouraging businesses outside of New Auburn Village to join in the fun and help promote their small business. Please plan to take a few moments out of your busy day and drop in to the meeting.

Volunteers are always welcome. There really is no way that so many of our activities could be accomplished without our dedicated crew of helping hands.

New this year, parking lot spaces will be available for anyone who would like to Trunk or Treat.

Donations may be delivered to Ken Blais at Rolly’s Diner or contact me at 320-1969 for more information.

Thanks for all the awesome community outreach you do!

— Kathy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My vehicle’s license plates are about nine years old and are disintegrating, but are still legible. I have seen other cars with similar issues on their plates. I’m guessing it has to do with the rough Maine winters. Is it my responsibility to replace the plates before they become unreadable, and what does it cost?

— David, Auburn

ANSWER: You’re responsible for replacing those plates if you feel it’s necessary.

This information is from the Maine Vehicle Registration Renewal Guide website, https://www.etags.com/blog/registration-renewal/maine/: You’ll need to fill out a Notice of Loss of Number Plates and Request for New Plates form (Form MV-9). Provide your current registration certificate and why you are requesting replacements.

You can apply at your local Bureau of Motor Vehicles office or through the mail. Either way, the fee for each replacement license plate is $5 and the fee for each replacement license plate with a sticker is $5.50.

You can also send your form through the mail. Just be sure you also send along a copy of your current Maine vehicle registration certificate, as well as payment in the form of a check or money order. Mail to: Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Attention: Lost Plate Clerk, 29 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333

