NORWAY — On October 18 at 6 p.m., see Washington Irving’s Legend of Sleepy Hollow: The Headless Horseman Rides Again.

J.T. portrays Washington Irving telling his most famous tale, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Taking on all the roles of this Halloween tale, Turner has adapted the piece to keep all ages entertained. It is story theater at its best.

On December 10 at 6 p.m., Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: Witness the classic tale of A Christmas Carol come beautifully to life as J.T. portrays Charles Dickens and every character from the story in this one-man show. Charles Dickens was famous for bringing his A Christmas Carol to life for audiences every year, and this version brings all the drama, comedy and redemption as Dickens had originally written it. J.T. has performed his one-man version of this holiday classic to acclaim for over 20 years.

Tickets are $10 and can be reserved in advance by calling 739-6200. Please leave your name, phone and # of tickets needed.

J.T. Turner, artistic director of The Actors Company, is an award-winning actor, director and writer. He is a member of SAG-AFTRA & Actors Equity, and a historical re-enactor, touring in

original shows about Robert Frost, Shakespeare, Benjamin Franklin, Charles Dickens, Aesop, C.S. Lewis & Washington Irving. He is also a professional lecturer, fight choreographer, circus

ringmaster, and acting and public speaking coach. www.jtturner.org/our-programs

