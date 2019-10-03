JAY — Playing it smart was just as important as scoring the winning goal for Buckfield and Spruce Mountain.

Both teams kept their heads in the game and played with tenacity before the Bucks (6-5) emerged with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the determined Phoenix in a boys soccer game Thursday evening under the lights.

“I thought we played the complete game tonight,” Buckfield coach Kyle Rines said. “We were solid defensively. When we got hit in the mouth, we responded in the right way.

“We didn’t let the emotions get the best of us. It was pretty physical. I thought Spruce played really, really hard. They really wanted to win tonight. I thought we just battled and took the punches. We went 12 rounds and it was a good win for us.”

Buckfield and Spruce battled up and down the field for 20 minutes before the Bucks struck at 10:56 in the first half.

Buckfield’s Kaleb Harvey shot the ball at Spruce Mountain goalie Jacob Bryant, who grabbed the ball, fell to the ground and watched it get away from him. Harvey charged in and tapped the ball in the net, providing the Bucks with a 1-0 lead going into the half.

“I slid, touched the ball with my left foot,” Harvey said. “Got back up. Fought for it harder and it went in. I just fought hard and we needed to win.”

Spruce Mountain was presented with two choice opportunities to score on a pair of direct kicks, but Buckfield goalie Tyler Gammon (seven saves) put a stop to both threats.

The Phoenix charged right back at the Bucks in the second and scored in the tying goal at 27:46. Junior forward Jack Gilbert drilled the ball into the net to score, with senior midfielder Cameron Cain picking up the assist.

But Gilbert’s goal only riled up the Bucks and they responded with what would become the winning goal at 11:36. Maxwell White delivered the goal without assistance.

“It felt great,” White said. “You know, you think about those moments under the lights when it is late at night. The game is close. Everybody’s hyped. The crowd is loud. You want that game-winner and that is what I go tonight.

“It was really a team game. We can’t forget the first goal. That was really important. This was a lot more intense than we were expecting, and we really had to fight for this one.”

For the remaining 10 minutes, the Bucks held out and frustrated Spruce Mountain.

“The boys played a phenomenal game. I just coached,” Spruce Mountain coach Adam Gettle said. “They did all the work. But I set them up, knowing we were going to be quick.

“The boys never game up. They did play smart soccer. Both teams did. I thought they were a phenomenal team. They played tremendous. They are basically a fast team and we held them.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: