WEST PARIS — On Saturday, September 14th the West Paris Fire Department, American Legion Ring McKeen Post 151 and American Legion Auxiliary Ring McKeen Unit 151, disposed of flags that had become unserviceable. A proper and fitting ceremony should always be done in a dignified way preferably by burning. The American Legion has a very impressive ceremony that can be done at any time. If anyone has flags that they wish to have disposed of properly, please contact a member of the American Legion.
