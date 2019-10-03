NORWAY — Kids Choir returns for its 8th season. Students in grades 1 through 6, who love to sing and perform, will begin their rehearsals on Thursday, October 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St. Norway, Maine. Rehearsals are one hour until 4:30 p.m. New members are always welcome.
All students will need to register with emergency contact information, allergies, permission to appear in publicity, email address and phone numbers, etc. Shirli Allen-Heald has forms. Please call the church office at 207-743-2290 and leave a message.
If your child needs an after school snack before rehearsal, please send it with them. If they will be walking from the Rowe School, please let us know so that we can arrange to “cross” them at Paris Street at 3:15 p.m.
High School students are encouraged to sing with the adult Christmastide Choir.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
First Universalist October services
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Geraldine “Gerry” Carro
-
Advertiser Democrat
Award-winning actor returns to The Tribune
-
Advertiser Democrat
New Oxford Hills Community Choir hits high note
-
Advertiser Democrat
What can we do to address climate change?