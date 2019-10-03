LEEDS — DFD Russell Medical Center has received the Health Center Quality Improvement Award for 2019 from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The award recognizes health centers that have ranked in the top 1 to 2% nationwide.

DFD Russell Medical Center has also been recognized in the following categories, receiving the highest ranking in each category for 2018:

• National Quality Leaders ranked in top 1 to 2% of all health centers with excellence in promoting behavioral health, diabetes health and heart health.

• Health Center Quality Leaders achieved top 10% in best overall clinical performance.

• Clinical Quality Improvers demonstrated at least 15% improvement from previous year.

It also received the patient-centered medical home recognition at the highest level of achievement.

