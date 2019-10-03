To the Editor:

September 21 was a beautiful day for Bethel Harvestfest & Chowdah Cookoff, and we owe thanks to all those who helped make it a success.

This is our biggest volunteer effort of the year, so thanks to all those who helped out! Laura Allen-Tummon, Ellie Andrews, Sonja Benson, Carlie Casey, Barb and Bob Dion, John Emerson, Patricia Harris, EB Hoff, Mae Hoff, Heidi James, Lisa and Blue Keim, Nicole Knowles, Bonnie and Jim Largess, Paul Motts, Molly Pereira, Gabe Perkins, Mia Purcell, Julia Reuter, Bill and Nancy Stowell White, and Chris Wright. Special thanks to Steve Etheridge and Rooster’s Roadhouse for coordinating the baked potato booth.

Our judges were Brian Simpson, Jarrod Crockett, and Gary Easterling. The winners of the chowdah cookoff’s Judges’ Choice category were Cho Sun in first place, The Jolly Drayman in second place, and a tie for third for River Haus & Well and Sunday River Brewing Company. The winners of the People’s Choice category were Sunday River Brewing Company in first, River Haus & Well in second, and The Jolly Drayman in third. Apple pie contest winners were Sharon Meola in the amateur traditional category, Lucy Carter for amateur nontraditional, and Beverly Sylvester of the Sudbury Inn in the professional category. Thanks to ALL the restaurants who participated, because it is no small effort. In addition to those listed above, 22 Broad Street, Brian’s, The Sudbury Inn, Modern Barn also contributed gallons of chowder to the event.

Many thanks to the sponsors that keep this event going: presenting sponsor Hancock Lumber Company, entertainment sponsor Allen’s Coffee Brandy, Local Food & Farm sponsor Stephens Memorial Hospital, Chowdah Cookoff sponsors Oakhurst, Sysco Northern New England, Key Bank, and Key Bank Mortgage, tent sponsor Coca-Cola of Northern New England, youth activity sponsor River View Resort, chainsaw carving sponsor Twin Town Plaza, wagon ride sponsor Good Food Store & Catering Co. and Smokin’ Good BBQ, community champion sponsors FirstLight and Jar Cannabis Co., chair sponsors Olson’s Tent Rental and Knik Tent Rentals, and High Horse Stables/Alpha K9 Kennel provided the wonderful petting zoo.

We’ll see you on the common on September 19, 2020!

Jessie Perkins

Executive Director

Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce

