FINDLAY, OHIO —  Sydney Hudson of Poland, has enrolled at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio for the Fall 2019 semester. New students began their studies at UF on August 19. Hudson is pursuing a degree in animal science. Hudson is a graduate of Poland Regional High School.

Democrat Schools
