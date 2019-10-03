JAY — The Police and Fire Rescue departments will host a fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 12, to benefit the victims of the Sept. 16 explosion in Farmington.

A barbecue and raffle will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ricker Hill Orchards at 295 Buckfield Road in Turner, with staff grilling hamburgers and hot dogs.

All proceeds donated to the Farmington Firemen’s Benevolent Fund and the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

“We wanted to do something to support all people involved in the Farmington explosion,” Police Chief Richard Caton IV said. “We’ve been coordinating with the Fire Department. We will all be there and hope to have a good turnout.”

Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell was killed, and six firefighters and LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord were seriously or critically injured in a propane explosion at LEAP’s central office at 313 Farmington Falls Road on Sept. 16. About 30 people were displaced when their homes were destroyed or heavily damaged.

Former Farmington police officer Darin Gilbert, now the school resource officer at Regional School Unit 73 in Jay area, is doing most of the coordination for the event, Caton said.

Ricker Hill donated the use of its pavilion, Gilbert said.

Attendees will get a hot dog, a hamburger, a bag of chips, a soda and a homemade dessert for a donation, Caton said.

Country music artist Mark Gentle of Farmington will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are excited to be coming together as a community at one of the most beautiful times of year in support of our Farmington brothers,” Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said. “Most are familiar with it being a wonderful autumn spot with many activities for children.”

The benefit is just one of many in the area to benefit victims of the explosion.

