To the Editor:
Fall is in the air and the Bethel Library Food Pantry had its final restocking on Sept. 18. The library stocked the pantry once a week, usually on Thursdays, with a variety of home grown vegetables. We estimate that we gave away over 1000 pounds of veggies.
We would like to thank the following volunteers who helped us complete this project.
Thank you, Bonnie Pooley, Kate Goldberg, Jen Szost, Cindy and Chris Olson, Barb Murphy, Scott and Susan Parker, and Lucy Abbott.
Thank you, Carol from Pooh Corner and Sally & Leslie from Mountain Greenery for your generous donations of seeds and seedlings.
And a special thank you to Susan Day and Elizabeth Shepherd as this project could not have happened without all of your hard work and dedication.
Michelle Conroy
Bethel Library
