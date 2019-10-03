NORWAY — On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 6:30-8:00 pm, Norway Memorial Library will host local writer Robert W. Spencer for a reading and discussion of his novel, “The Spinster’s Hope Chest.” The Tribune, Norway’s independent bookstore, will sell books at the event. Light refreshments will be served.
“The Spinster’s Hope Chest” is the story of Lizzie Millett, born in Waterford, Maine, in 1861. She and younger sister Hattie escaped their troubled childhoods and built successful lives. Lizzie’s struggles to achieve personal and professional success in “a man’s world” of business are struggles that, in some forms, continue for women today.
Robert W. Spencer, after living forty years in downtown Boston, now lives in South Waterford, Maine. His home is a former water-powered box mill on City Brook, where he writes at a desk perched above a
breached split-granite dam.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 743-5309 or visit www.norway.lib.me.us.
