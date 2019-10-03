GRAY — Emma Moreau and Autumn Willis scored unassisted goals for Poland in its 2-1 field hockey win over rival Gray-New Gloucester on Thursday.

Cady Kluck scored for Gray-New Gloucester (3-6) off an assist from Jasmine French.

Mackenzie Baston turned aside eight shots for the Patriots. Ashton Sturtevant made two saves for the Knights (6-4).

Edward Little 1, Hampden 0

AUBURN — Charlotte Levasseur scored the lone goal as Edward Little bumped Hampden in field hockey action Thursday.

The Red Eddies (2-8-1) outshot the Broncos (1-8) by a margin of 13-3.

Goalie Taylor Guerette made 12 saves for Hampden, while Elise Syphers (1) and Emma Dionne (2) combined for three saves for Edward Little.

Lawrence 2, Leavitt 1

TURNER — Lawrence scored two first-half goals en route to a 2-1 victory over Leavitt in a KVAC field hockey contest Thursday.

Cass Richards and Lexi Lewis scored for the Bulldogs (9-2).

Ava Gagnon found the back of the cage for Leavitt in the second half off an assist by Ginny Twitchell.

Lawrence goalie Abbi Townsend made three saves in the win, and Paige DeMascio stopped eight shots for the Hornets (6-4).

St. Dom’s 10, Traip 0

KITTERY — Bella Perryman, Bryana Archer and Ellie Russell each scored her first varsity goal as St. Dom’s defeated Traip 10-0 in field hockey action Thursday.

Perryman tallied two goals, as did with Mia-Angelina Leslie and Bella Pelletier. Anna Cote and Abbie Mitchell each had a goal for the Saints (9-2).

Hannah Seward made 24 saves for Traip (0-9) in the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Hall-Dale 4, Lisbon 0

FARMINGDALE — Akira Warren had a hat trick to help power the Bulldogs to the MVC boys soccer win Thursday.

Josh Nadeau also scored for unbeaten Hall-Dale (9-0-1). Warren, Kia Lucas, Adam Scovil and Ian Stebbins contributed assists. Sam Sheaffer posted nine saves to earn the shutout.

Lisbon drops to 8-2-0.

Mt. Abram 11, Wiscasset 0

SALEM — Cam Walters, Kenyon Pillsbury and Tyson Hill each scored two goals as Mt Abram routed Wiscasset/Boothbay 11-0 in boys soccer action Thursday.

The Roadrunners (7-2) also received goals from Evan Allen, Jon Jordan, Troy Hupper, Kody Chapman and Kyle Presby.

Goalie Travis Davis made 12 saves for the Wolverines (0-3-1), while Ian Allen and Damien Thurlow combined to make two saves for Mt. Abram.

Oak Hill 5, Winthrop 0

WINTHROP — Riley Worth and Brady Bangs each scored two goals as Oak Hill took the MVC boys contest Thursday.

Bangs also had two assists and Nico Soucy scored a goal for the Raiders (5-4).

Cole Whitten made six saves for Oak Hill, while Jake Smith stopped 15 shots for the Ramblers (4-6).

Richmond 1, St. Dom’s 1

AUBURN — St. Dom’s and Richmond settled for a 1-1 tie despite 28 shots from the Saints in boys soccer action Thursday.

Jaden Webster scored on an assist from Philip Keihl for the Saints (3-4-2).

The Bobcats (5-1-1) were outshot 28-4 in the deadlocked contest.

GIRLS SOCCER

Camden Hills 9, Oxford Hills 2

CAMDEN — Kris Kelly had four goals as the Camden Hills Windjammers defeated Oxford Hills 9-2 in a girls soccer contest Thursday.

Lexi Heidorn and Ella Pierce had two goals for Camden Hills (8-0) while Ali Tassoni had a goal. Kaylyn Krul added two assists in the win.

Lizzy Dieterich and Celia Melanson scored for the Vikings (5-4-1), with Cecelia Dieterich assisting on both goals.

Alex Southworth made two saves for the Windjammers, while Cassidy MacIsaac made five saves for Oxford Hills.

Lake Region 3, Poland 2, OT

POLAND — Mackenzie Seibert recorded a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Lake Region dispatched Poland 3-2 in girls soccer action Thursday.

Kaira Thibault and Ally Gagne posted first-half goals to put the Knights (1-9) up 2-1 at the midpoint.

Bella Russo scored the equalizer for the Lakers (2-4-3) to make it 2-2 in the second half and send the game into overtime.

Goalie Sophie Vallee made 16 saves for Poland, while Liz Smith prevented 11 to earn the win in net for Lake Region.

Leavitt 3, Gardiner 0

TURNER — Kaitlyn Anair opened the scoring at the 20:35 mark in the first half, giving Leavitt all the scoring it needed in a 3-0 girls soccer win over Gardiner on Thursday.

Leah Maheux netted an unassisted goal for the Hornets (2-6) with 8:57 left in the second half. Katie Bilodeau sealed the game with a third Leavitt tally.

Goalie Lorelei Mason made 17 saves for the Tigers (1-7), while Carlie Leavitt stopped nine shots for Leavitt.

St. Dom’s 1, Richmond 0

AUBURN — Emily Wallingford scored the lone goal as St. Dom’s defeated Richmond 1-0 in a girls soccer contest Thursday.

Olivia Hallee had the assist and Hannah Kenney made six saves for the Saints (2-6-1).

Richmond falls to 5-3 on the season.

Yarmouth 5, Gray-New Gloucester 1

YARMOUTH — Hannah Dwyer’s hat trick powered the Clippers (7-1-1) past the Patriots (4-4) on Thursday.

Anna Wallace and Ava Feeley added a goal apiece for Yarmouth. Adriana Whitlock had two assists, and goalkeeper Kate Siegel made four saves.

Jordan Grant scored off a West Duffy assist for Gray-New Gloucester. Ivy Abrams stopped seven shots in goal.

