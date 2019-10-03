FARMINGTON — Starting Thursdays, October 3-31, 2019, New Ventures Maine will offer “My Next Career Move,” a free, five-week class that helps you prepare for a new career path with a plan that’s right for you.

In this class you will review your skills, interests, personality, and experiences and relate them to occupations. You will identify educational opportunities, research the local job market, and strengthen your resume for a targeted job search.

My Next Career Move is open to people of all ages and incomes. Whether you are currently unemployed, underemployed, or simply considering a career change, this class will help you discover options that fit.

This class will be held on Thursdays from 2:15-3:30 pm, meeting for five sessions from October 3 thru October 31. Classes will take place at Franklin County Adult Education 129 Seamon Road Suite A., Farmington ME, 04938

New Ventures Maine helps people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition-free workshops and one-on-one coaching in the areas of career building, starting a business, and money management.

Pre-registration is required, register online through our website newventuresmaine.org.

There are no fees for the class. For more information about our classes please contact Janet Smith at 778-2757.

