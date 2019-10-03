FARMINGTON — Starting Thursdays, October 3-31, 2019, New Ventures Maine will offer “My Next Career Move,” a free, five-week class that helps you prepare for a new career path with a plan that’s right for you.
In this class you will review your skills, interests, personality, and experiences and relate them to occupations. You will identify educational opportunities, research the local job market, and strengthen your resume for a targeted job search.
My Next Career Move is open to people of all ages and incomes. Whether you are currently unemployed, underemployed, or simply considering a career change, this class will help you discover options that fit.
This class will be held on Thursdays from 2:15-3:30 pm, meeting for five sessions from October 3 thru October 31. Classes will take place at Franklin County Adult Education 129 Seamon Road Suite A., Farmington ME, 04938
New Ventures Maine helps people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition-free workshops and one-on-one coaching in the areas of career building, starting a business, and money management.
Pre-registration is required, register online through our website newventuresmaine.org.
There are no fees for the class. For more information about our classes please contact Janet Smith at 778-2757.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Victor News to close after 114 years in business
-
The Bethel Citizen
Replica of famous Maine labor mural at BHS
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel receives application for Sunday River Road medical marijuana facility
-
The Bethel Citizen
Telstar to hold community service day Oct. 10
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel family has three generations of chimney sweeps