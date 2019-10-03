OXFORD — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Thursday night to hold a special town meeting Oct. 17 to vote on buying a compactor and a transfer trailer for the waste station.

Town Manager Butch Asselin presented a $40,400 bid from Atlantic Recycling Equipment LLC for a compactor, the only offer received.

Four bids were received from three companies for the transfer trailer. The lowest was $68,592 from KNL Holdings LLC.

Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel provided bids for two units, one made of commercial stainless steel costing $99,500, and the other for $74,000.

The other two companies and bids were not mentioned.

Asselin said the stainless steel trailer would last longer than the other.

The board accepted the offer for the stainless steel unit.

Selectmen directed Town Clerk Elizabeth Olson to schedule the special town meeting to be held just prior to their regular meeting Oct. 17.

In other matters, Selectman Ed Knightly said the amount of demolition debris and roofing shingles at the transfer station is increasing because surrounding towns have higher disposal fees.

Oxford charges $100 per ton and Norway charges $200 per ton.

Knightly said a resident brought in roofing shingles from a family member’s house in Otisfield.

A review of fee schedules will be added to the agenda for a future meeting.

Selectmen unanimously:

Accepted a donation of $146.93 for the Drug Abuse Resistance and Education program from Pamela Lovely for $146.93;

Approved Warrior Sports Club’s fundraisher, pending proof of insurance and a meeting with Police Chief Michael Ward; and

Approved increasing municipal agent fees from $3 to $5 for vehicle registration renewals and from $4 to $6 for new registrations, as allowed by a new state law.

« Previous

filed under: