Lewiston
- Renae Hamel, 31, of 25 Lemay Lane, Litchfield, on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest, 2:58 a.m. Wednesday on Frye Street.
- Brianna Czarkowski, 26, of 6 Elliott Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:41 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Gregory Cabot, 65, of 88 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay restitution, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Faith Douglas, 40, of 44 Bartlett St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:53 a.m. Thursday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Lucas Caron, 29, of 93 Park St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:33 p.m. Wednesday on Park Street.
- Tahj Fulgham, 22, of 11 West Brule St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn.
- Gary Oliver, 53, of 219 Jennings Road, Leeds, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office Department on charges of domestic assault, criminal mischief and criminal threatening, 6 p.m. Thursday on Route 202, Leeds.
Auburn
- Jeremy James Knox, 38, listed as transient, on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest, 10:12 p.m. Wednesday at 142 Turner St.
- Leah Gingras, 27, of 53 Greenwood Ave., Winthrop, on a charge of theft, 6:18 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.
- Matthew Pepin, 31, of New Gloucester, on charges of burglary, theft and theft by deception, 10:46 a.m. Thursday on Walnut Street.
