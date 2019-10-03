MEXICO — Have you always wondered about starting your own business but you are not sure how to start? Come to a two hour, tuition free workshop offered by New Ventures Maine.
The class will be held at Region 9 Adult Education, 377 River Road, Mexico ME, 04257. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. The workshop will be led by Karleen Andrews, Microenterprise Specialist for the Western Region of New Ventures Maine.
To register online for this class please visit newventuresmaine.org and go to the page titled Choose a Class. Please register in advance for this popular workshop. For more information please contact Karleen Andrews at [email protected] or call her at (207) 557-1885.
A statewide organization serving all sixteen Maine counties, New Ventures Maine offers skills development and support in the areas of career planning, entrepreneurship and financial management.
For more information on our programs, classes, and resources please visit newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092 to find the center closest to you.
