1. Thornton (4-0)
After outscoring Lewiston and Bangor 92-7 on the road, Golden Trojans return home for a showdown with fellow unbeaten Bonny Eagle.
2. Bonny Eagle (4-0)
Scots warmed up for heavyweight bout with TA by avenging last year’s loss to Oxford Hills.
3. Marshwood (3-1)
Hawks vie for Class B South driver’s seat with dangerous and inspired Biddeford team.
4. Scarborough (3-1)
Clearly being held to seven points by Bonny Eagle didn’t stunt Red Storm’s confidence. They’ve scored 112 points in the two games since.
5. Brunswick (4-0)
Path to B North No. 1 seed seems clear after last week’s 29-point win over Lawrence, but the Dragons won’t coast in second half of season.
6. Leavitt (4-0)
Might be time to rename the jet sweep the Calder sweep.
7. Sanford (3-1)
Spartans survived a white-knuckle reunion with rival Biddeford, which makes the fact that they hadn’t played in four years almost unfathomable.
8. Wells (4-0)
One-point win over Cape Elizabeth was an unexpectedly close preliminary for back-to-back road trips at MCI and Leavitt.
9. Cony (4-0)
Rams put up season-high 44 points against their only Class A opponent, Lewiston, last week. Now they’ll battle former Class A power Windham for a high B North seed.
10. MCI (4-0)
Huskies host Wells and Winslow to start October.
