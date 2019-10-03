To the Editor:

Rightstart’s 30th year of providing summer tutoring to the children of Oxford Hills has had another successful program. Rightstart Inc. hires certified teachers to tutor qualified first to third grade students in math and reading. This year’s program involved 70 students and seven teachers. They met at the West Paris, Oxford, Otisfield and Norway elementary schools.

Our teachers are always positive about the program and the freedom it gives them to develop their own curriculum. Each teacher developed their own theme. Themes included:

•Camping Week, complete with a tent

•Science Week, with experiments done daily

•Ice Cream Week, with ice cream made

•Beach Week with math games done on beach balls

•Maine Author Week, reading books by Maine authors

Each student received 15 hours of instruction. They also received books to take home. There was play time, games, snacks and most students received free community lunches. We were fortunate that Northeast Bank donated to each student a backpack filled with school supplies. Parents were very pleased with the generous donations given to their children. Our summer tutoring program is an asset to our community’s children. It gives them the right start that they need to begin their new school year.

Karen Ellis

Summer Tutoring Coordinator

Rightstart

Paris

« Previous

Next »

filed under: