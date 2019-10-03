BETHEL — There is something incredibly special about a walking path that isn’t too difficult, is close at hand, free from car traffic, and dog-friendly. It also helps if it is shady, has terrific views, and its surface is comfortable to walk on.
Happily, all of these attributes describe the 1.2 mile universally accessible trail at Mahoosuc Land Trust’s Valentine Farm Conservation Center, in Bethel. Two years ago, the trail was completed with funding from the state of Maine’s Recreational Trail Program grant, and it has been growing in popularity ever since. Daily, the staff and volunteers at the MLT office (the trail runs alongside the building) enjoy watching and chatting with a stream of trails users – walkers with and without dogs, runners, and more and more bicyclists. A recently created pollinator garden provides another attraction, and a place to sit and enjoy the flowers, on the west loop of the trail.
If you haven’t taken the opportunity to check out the trail, fall is the perfect time to come give it a try. The trail is located at Valentine Farm, 162 North Road, Bethel. You will be glad you did.
