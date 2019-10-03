Carve and paint your own traditional pull-toy with award-winning woodworker, Geoff Davis at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, October 4th-5th.

NEW GLOUCESTER — Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester will offer a two-day woodworking workshop Friday, October 4th through Saturday, October 5th titled “Carving and Painting Traditional Pull Toys” with craftsman, luthier, and musician Geoff Davis. In this 2-day workshop, students will choose Geoff’s original elephant or giraffe toy design. Each piece will be carved and assembled from native Maine woods and will include elements made from horsehair, bone, and leather. Each carved animal will be mounted on a found wood platform with cast pewter wheels. Students will also have the opportunity to paint and distress their work in an authentic fashion. These pull toys are exquisite designs based on old-time toys and traditional techniques. The finished sculptures are sure to be a mantle-piece. Though Geoff is a multi-talented, he considers his first calling to be teaching. He grew up dividing his time between Indiana and coastal Maine and has spent over 30 years teaching in public schools before opening his own teaching studio, Workshops of G.B. Davis, in Noblesville, Indiana. Pre-registration is required at maineshakers.com or call 207-926-4597. Some wood working skills helpful but not necessary. Those needing overnight accommodations will be given a special discount code for Poland Spring Resort. All supplies are included and the workshop fee is $235.