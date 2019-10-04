Tomato Cherry: Linda Collins; Irene Couture: Maggie Cook
Tomato Cherry Youth: Riley Weeks; Kelsey O’Neil; Taytum Robinson
Tomato Red: Amanda Weeks; Arlene Welch
Tomato Red Youth: Victoria Wills; Cooper Tardif
Tomato Cherry Yellow: Jim Jiernan
Tomato Green: Arlene Welch; Mary McKenney; John Archer
Tomato Green Youth: Isabella Hazard; Stephen Potter; Alden Hallett
Tomato Green Italian, 1/2 dozen: Maggie Cook; Mary McKenney; Arlene Welch
Tomato Green Italian, 1/2 dozen Youth: Stephen Potter; Riley Tardiff
Miniature tomatoes, 1/2 dozen: Mary McKenney
Miniature tomatoes Youth: Isabella Hazard; Jacob Decker; Stephen Potter
Tomato Ripe Italian, 1/2 dozen: Maggie Cook; John Archer; Galen Dalrymple
Tomato Ripe Italian, 1/2 dozen Youth: Stephen Potter
Tomato Ripe, 1/2 dozen: Arlene Welch; John Archer; Amanda Weeks
Tomato Ripe, 1/2 dozen Youth: Isabella Hazard; Joyce Longley; Janessa Longley
Cherry tomatoes: Linda Collins; Irene Couture; Arlene Welch
Dairy, sugar and bread
One decorated cake: Aimee Leblanc
One decorated cake, Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles
One decorated cake, Youth: Emily Hazard; Isabella Hazard; Elizabeth Hazard
Maple syrup, 1 quart Adult: Doug DiPasquale; Marjorie Tardiff
Maple syrup, 1 quart Senior: Betty Searles; Hamblin Allen
Quick bread, 1 loaf Adult: Christine Hazard; Aimee Leblanc; Lisa Brougham
Quick bread, 1 loaf Senior: Mary McKenna; Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles
Quick bread, 1 loaf Youth: Isabella Hazard
Yeast bread, 1 loaf Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles; Lois S King
Yeast bread, 1 loaf Youth: Isabella Hazard
Boston brown bread, steamed Sr: Mary McKenney; Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles
Biscuits, 3 each Adult: Kathryn Snow; Kristen Gideon
Biscuits, 3 each Senior: Mary McKenney; Betty Searles; Lois S. King
Biscuits, 3 each Youth: Isabella Hazard
Muffins, 3 each Adult: Christine Hazard; Aimee Leblanc; Irene Couture
Muffins, 3 each Senior: Mary McKenney; Betty Searles; Lois S. King
Muffins, 3 each youth: Megan Gideon; Isabella Hazard
Doughnuts, 3 varieties Adult: Kristen Gideon
Doughnuts, 3 varieties Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles
Cookies, 3 varieties 1 each Adult: Aimee Leblanc
Cookies, 3 varieties 1 each Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Lois S. King; Betty Searles
Homemade candy, 3 varieties Adult: Kristen Gideon; Lisa Brougham
Homemade candy, 3 varieties Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Lois S. King; Betty Searles
Display of jam, 2 varieties Adult: Kathryn Snow; Teresa Hardy; Shelly Warren
Display of jam, 2 varieties Senior: Donna Bucher; Mary McKenney; Betty Searles
Display of jam, 2 varieties Youth: Stephen Potter
Display of jellies 2, Adult: Rebecca Tyler
Display of jellies, 2 Senior: Maggie Cook; Mary McKenna; Winona Mosher
Display of pickles, 2 Adult: Patricia Toothaker; Kathryn Snow
Display of pickles, 2 Senior: Betty Searles
Display of pickles, 2 Youth: Stephen Potter
Display of canned fruit, 2 Senior: Betty Searles; Mary McKenney
Display of canned veggies Adult: Teresa Hardy
Display of canned veggies Senior: Mary McKenney; Betty Searles; Winona Mosher
Display of canned veggies Youth: Stephan Potter
Display of Relish Adult: Kristen Gideon; Lisa Brougham
Display of Relish Senior: Betty Searles
Display of Spaghetti Sauce Senior: Betty Searles; Mary McKenney; Lois S. King
