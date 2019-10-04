Tomato Cherry: Linda Collins; Irene Couture: Maggie Cook

Tomato Cherry Youth: Riley Weeks; Kelsey O’Neil; Taytum Robinson

Tomato Red: Amanda Weeks; Arlene Welch

Tomato Red Youth: Victoria Wills; Cooper Tardif

Tomato Cherry Yellow: Jim Jiernan

Tomato Green: Arlene Welch; Mary McKenney; John Archer

Tomato Green Youth: Isabella Hazard; Stephen Potter; Alden Hallett

Tomato Green Italian, 1/2 dozen: Maggie Cook; Mary McKenney; Arlene Welch

Tomato Green Italian, 1/2 dozen Youth: Stephen Potter; Riley Tardiff

Miniature tomatoes, 1/2 dozen: Mary McKenney

Miniature tomatoes Youth: Isabella Hazard; Jacob Decker; Stephen Potter

Tomato Ripe Italian, 1/2 dozen: Maggie Cook; John Archer; Galen Dalrymple

Tomato Ripe Italian, 1/2 dozen Youth: Stephen Potter

Tomato Ripe, 1/2 dozen: Arlene Welch; John Archer; Amanda Weeks

Tomato Ripe, 1/2 dozen Youth: Isabella Hazard; Joyce Longley; Janessa Longley

Cherry tomatoes: Linda Collins; Irene Couture; Arlene Welch

Dairy, sugar and bread

One decorated cake: Aimee Leblanc

One decorated cake, Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles

One decorated cake, Youth: Emily Hazard; Isabella Hazard; Elizabeth Hazard

Maple syrup, 1 quart Adult: Doug DiPasquale; Marjorie Tardiff

Maple syrup, 1 quart Senior: Betty Searles; Hamblin Allen

Quick bread, 1 loaf Adult: Christine Hazard; Aimee Leblanc; Lisa Brougham

Quick bread, 1 loaf Senior: Mary McKenna; Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles

Quick bread, 1 loaf Youth: Isabella Hazard

Yeast bread, 1 loaf Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles; Lois S King

Yeast bread, 1 loaf Youth: Isabella Hazard

Boston brown bread, steamed Sr: Mary McKenney; Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles

Biscuits, 3 each Adult: Kathryn Snow; Kristen Gideon

Biscuits, 3 each Senior: Mary McKenney; Betty Searles; Lois S. King

Biscuits, 3 each Youth: Isabella Hazard

Muffins, 3 each Adult: Christine Hazard; Aimee Leblanc; Irene Couture

Muffins, 3 each Senior: Mary McKenney; Betty Searles; Lois S. King

Muffins, 3 each youth: Megan Gideon; Isabella Hazard

Doughnuts, 3 varieties Adult: Kristen Gideon

Doughnuts, 3 varieties Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Betty Searles

Cookies, 3 varieties 1 each Adult: Aimee Leblanc

Cookies, 3 varieties 1 each Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Lois S. King; Betty Searles

Homemade candy, 3 varieties Adult: Kristen Gideon; Lisa Brougham

Homemade candy, 3 varieties Senior: Doreen Bellmore; Lois S. King; Betty Searles

Display of jam, 2 varieties Adult: Kathryn Snow; Teresa Hardy; Shelly Warren

Display of jam, 2 varieties Senior: Donna Bucher; Mary McKenney; Betty Searles

Display of jam, 2 varieties Youth: Stephen Potter

Display of jellies 2, Adult: Rebecca Tyler

Display of jellies, 2  Senior: Maggie Cook; Mary McKenna; Winona Mosher

Display of pickles, 2 Adult: Patricia Toothaker; Kathryn Snow

Display of pickles, 2 Senior: Betty Searles

Display of pickles, 2 Youth: Stephen Potter

Display of canned fruit, 2 Senior: Betty Searles; Mary McKenney

Display of canned veggies Adult: Teresa Hardy

Display of canned veggies Senior: Mary McKenney; Betty Searles; Winona Mosher

Display of canned veggies Youth: Stephan Potter

Display of Relish Adult: Kristen Gideon; Lisa Brougham

Display of Relish Senior: Betty Searles

Display of Spaghetti Sauce Senior: Betty Searles; Mary McKenney; Lois S. King

Farmington Fair, Farmington Maine
