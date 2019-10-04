Over three hundred people showed up to the first ever Rangeley Area Fall Festival for Families sponsored by Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Franklin County Children’s Task Force.

The free event, held on September 28th, had many activities to suit all ages of children. These activities included pumpkin painting, face painting, arts & crafts, bouncy house and a good old-fashioned jump rope. Live music by Joe Montemurro and Nancy Bessey along with free fresh pressed apple cider, hot dogs, and balloons made for a really festive feel. But best of all the families sat together and ate while the children ran and rolled around on the green grass. I don’t even think I saw a cell phone!

Alongside the event there was information on a variety of children related sources and services. Among those who came to the event were a dozen or so members from Bikers Against Children Abuse (BACA). This great group of volunteers have joined their love of children and motorcycle riding to help some of the children when they need it most. The children were happy to have them there.

In addition to the various activities there was a really great scarecrow competition. I myself picked up a clipboard and pen to help judge, but after walking around for a very short time I just couldn’t. They were all just too good!

I’d like to offer my personal thanks to the many volunteers and especially, as everyone in town will tell you, to Joanne Dickson and Jeanne Thorvaldsen from Rangeley Health and Wellness. Well done!

Want to see more photos? Check out our Facebook page!

« Previous

Next »