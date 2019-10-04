STONEHAM — A Bethel woman was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash on Main Street near Keeywadin Lake.

Ashley Gordon, 31, of Bethel, was a passenger in a pickup truck that hit a tree at about 6:30 p.m. Friday and died in in the crash, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. Two children who were rear seat passengers were taken to Stephen’s Memorial Hospital in Norway with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the pick-up, Terrence Gordon, 30, of Bethel was uninjured in the crash, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and an accident reconstructionist with the Maine State Police is investigating the crash. There may have been another vehicle in the area at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the crash contact them.

Maine State Police, Stoneham Fire Department, Lovell Fire Department and Stoneham Rescue responded to the crash scene.

Main Street is also Route 5 and runs through Lovell into Fryeburg.

This story will be updated.

